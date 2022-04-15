Lake Mills athletics, activities assistant recognized 

Angie Stensrud, Lake Mills administrative assistant in the athletic and activities department, received her five years of service recognition certificate from the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association this spring.

“Angie serves the department in a number of ways and it is vital that you have someone supportive and helpful in this role,” said Jim Boehmer, Lake mills seventh through 12th grade athletic director, in a press release. “I depend on her for a number of things and we work well together. She is detailed oriented and is always making sure I am on top of things. I am so thankful to have had such wonderful people in the office through my time as AD.”

Stensrud is a 1997 Lake Mills graduate and is married to Andy Stensrud, also a Bulldog in the class of ’97.