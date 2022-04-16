Legion donates to trap team

Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 15, 2022

By Submitted

On April 11, Post 56 presented a check of $500 to the Albert Lea High School trap team. The money was raised from the Legion golf event. Presenting the check Is Ole Olson, post commander and Scott Kallberg, golf chairman to Anna Laskowske and Mason Rafdal, ALHS students. Head coach Jeff Laskowske states the ALHS, Glenville and Alden-Conger High School trap teams will be going to the national trap team championships July 6 to 10 in Mason, Michigan. Provided

