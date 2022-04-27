Letter: Every American must seek to be informed 

Reading the newspaper, it’s apparent that anything may be wrong is Trump’s fault. Biden has reversed Trump’s policies from day one: the Keystone XL Pipeline, the southern border wall, the Iran nuclear deal.

Biden needlessly left the people in Afghanistan without the troops presence necessary to protect the airport. Twelve days into the evacuation an ISIS attack killed over 100, including 13 U.S. soldiers, the most killed in a single day since 2010.

I remember the video screenshot of Afghan citizens rushing a U.S. Air Force cargo plane, hoping to flee the country. Seveteen-year-old soccer star, Anwari, was among those who fell to their deaths trying to escape Afghanistan. American civilians or our Afghan and NATO allies — Biden removed troops leaving tens of thousands stranded.

Trump’s administration agreement was conditioned-based, requiring the Taliban to cut ties with Al-Qaeda and other terrorist networks, and all attacks on Aghan armed forces, and made peace with the government in Kabul. The Taliban didn’t live up to their commitments, so we were not obligated to leave. And we should never have abandoned the country. Trump made clear if the Taliban killed a single American, he would rain down the full force of military on their heads. Biden should have listened to the Pentagon. However, Biden thought he knew more than the generals, and the results were disastrous. According to Bob Gates reporting in his memoir, Biden has been wrong about every major foreign policy issue for four decades. He supported U.S. withdrawal in Iraq, which allowed ISIS to terrorize the Middle East and opposed the 2012 mission to take out Osama bin Laden.

Democrats don’t want to hear anything that Biden has done. Trump is not the president now. We’re now seeing the highest inflation in 40 years, the Russian troops on the border of Ukraine and North Korea firing long-range missiles.

Thomas Jefferson: “If we are to guard against ignorance and remain free, it is the responsibility of every American to be informed.”

Donald Trump fought against the media’s fake news; however, his record is “promises made, promises kept.” He built the greatest economy in history, cut taxes, rebuilt our military, negotiated fair trade deals, lowered prescription drug prices, reformed the criminal justice system, insured our borders were secured, in December 2018 defeated ISIS in Syria, and in 2019 U.S. forces hunted down Al-Baghdadi, who was a brutal killer. Trump’s promise: “As long as I am president of the U.S., Iran will never be allowed to have nuclear weapons.” Trump defended our Constitution.

Salute the flag, stand for the national anthem, kneel at the cross and serve our Lord.

Mavis Jacobs Hanson

Albert Lea