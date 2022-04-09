Letter: Republicans hosting CD1 candidate forum

On Monday evening, the Freeborn County Republicans are hosting a Congressional Candidates Forum at Wedgewood Golf Course starting at 6:15 p.m. This is an opportunity to meet and hear from the candidates running for Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s U.S. House of Representatives seat. All are welcome to attend. Seating and tickets are limited, food is provided and drinks will be available. There is a $20 charge and pre-registration is highly recommended but not required. Same-day tickets will be available but the event could easily sell out. Confirmed to attend this meet-and-greet and forum are Matt Benda, Jeremy Munson, Jennifer Carnahan, Brad Finstad and Nels Pierson. To register for this April 11 event, email Chair@FreebornCountyGOP.com.

Robert Hoffman

Freeborn County Republicans Chairman