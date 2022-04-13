Letter: Secretary of State to speak on election issues 

Our local branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is sponsoring Minnesota’s Secretary of State Steve Simon to talk about elections and our procedures in our local, state and federal elections here in our community. AAUW is a nonpartisan organization that promotes education for women. Mr. Simon will speak on April 19 at 6 p.m. in the Lecture Hall of Albert Lea’s Riverland College Campus, 2200 Riverland Drive. Everyone is invited.

Steve Simon grew up in Hopkins and lives there now with his wife and two children. He graduated from Hopkins High, Tufts University and the University of Minnesota Law School. He served in the Minnesota House of Representatives for 10 years representing Hopkins and St. Louis Park. In 2015 he was elected Minnesota’s Secretary of State. Our local branch of AAUW has asked Steve to come to Albert Lea to explain the duties of his office, how his office does its job, and where Minnesota rates in the spectrum of all our 50 states’ elections.

We all have heard a lot of discussion on the validity of our elections. The office of Secretary of State in all our 50 states has escalated to a very visible and key position in our elections. Steve will answer questions that most of us have:

Who is eligible to vote? Where do I vote? When can I vote? Where do I get candidate information? How do we know Minnesota elections are secure?

Also, any questions you may have about elections.

Admittance is free. Everyone is invited. Hope to see you at Albert Lea’s Riverland College at 6 p.m. on April 19 to personally get informed and questions answered on our Minnesota elections.

Mary Ellen Johnson

Albert Lea Branch of AAUW