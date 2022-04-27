Letter: Thanks for support of Food for Backpacks

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, April 26, 2022

By Submitted

Thank you to the community for sharing in fellowship and donating to the Hayward Lutheran church Food for Backpacks fundraiser last Sunday. We raised $1,462  to support the food insecurity of 25 students at Halverson Elementary. The program serves 525 students in five District 241 schools and the Area Learning Center for a cost of $4.16 per student per week. Hayward is one of seven churches coming together to support this program. 

Bev Noland

Hayward

