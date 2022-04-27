Letter: Thanks for support of Food for Backpacks

Thank you to the community for sharing in fellowship and donating to the Hayward Lutheran church Food for Backpacks fundraiser last Sunday. We raised $1,462 to support the food insecurity of 25 students at Halverson Elementary. The program serves 525 students in five District 241 schools and the Area Learning Center for a cost of $4.16 per student per week. Hayward is one of seven churches coming together to support this program.

Bev Noland

Hayward