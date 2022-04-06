Lifelong artist showcasing artwork in Albert Lea

New art on display at MercyOne clinic on Bridge Avenue

MercyOne Albert Lea Family Medicine & Specialty Care has some new artwork on its walls thanks to Tammy Schneider — 16 paintings that have been in the hall since early February to be precise.

“They’re big ones,” she said, referring to what she calls country images with horses, mules, cattle, cows, barns and farm scenes. “… [people] just enjoy seeing animals, they enjoy the art work and it gives me pleasure and it makes them happy, too.”

The health clinic showcased the work through a partnership with the Albert Lea Art Center.

“I’m a member of the Art Center and they wanted me to put the paintings in there because I have big work,” she said. “That’s a long wall. It takes a lot of paintings to fill it up.”

But she was happy to do it as it provided the opportunity to clear up space in her house, which, by her estimation, still has 40 paintings.

Schneider was first approached by the arts organization last summer about putting together an exhibit. In preparation, she made two new pieces, and her exhibit, “Country Images,” will remain on display through the end of the month.

Her goal for the exhibit is to elicit joy in viewers, and perhaps encourage them to buy some of her work.

Besides MercyOne, Schneider has a mural at Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative she was commissioned to do, which is on display in the lobby of the new building.

Being an artist was something she has done since she could hold a pencil. In fact, art runs in her family.

“My mother was an artist,” she said. “She just would sit at the table and paint. She did watercolors and drawings and she helped me along.”

Besides the natural talent, Schneider has been in an art instruction school.

“They used to have something in the paper, or “Draw Me.” Then you’d send in your drawing and pretty soon a salesman would come up and have you sign up for the school.”

Schneider, who specializes in acrylics and watercolors, previously displayed works in Rochester, Austin and Mantorville. She has also painted on commissions.

“It’s relaxing,” she said. “You go to another place, you’re in a different spot when you’re painting. It’s a different world when you’re creating.”

There will be an open house for Schneider from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the medical plaza, which is at 2510 Bridge Ave., Suite 2073.

Schneider’s work is also for sale. If you would like to buy a piece, contact Schneider at 507-438-9058. You can also contact the Art Center.