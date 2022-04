Deputies arrested Raymond Dale Carpenter, 65, for domestic assault and no Minnesota driver’s license at 10:40 p.m.

Vehicle reported stolen

A blue 2006 Toyota Sienna was reported stolen at 8:39 a.m. Thursday at 306 St. Thomas Ave.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited a juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 11:39 a.m. Thursday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.