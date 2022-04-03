Man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of child

A Glenville man pleaded guilty in Freeborn County District Court on Friday to sexual abuse of a child as part of a plea agreement.

Vincente Ramon Martinez, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a victim under 13 by a person more than 36 months older. A second charge, of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, is expected to be dismissed. The abuse reportedly occurred in 2013.

According to court documents, the agreement calls for a stayed prison sentence of 36 months, as well as 25 years of probation, meaning he will not have to serve the prison term as long as he abides by the terms of his probation. It also calls for completing a psychosexual evaluation, completing sex offender treatment, having no contact with anyone under 18 until approved by a treatment provider except his biological daughter with third-party supervision, among other conditions.

The plea petition states other conditions are subject to argument, including local jail time of 180 to 365 days as a condition of probation. He will also have to register as a predatory offender for the rest of his life.

Prior to the guilty plea, the Freeborn County Attorney’s Office had motioned to add additional charges against Martinez but withdrew that amendment when the plea was entered.

Martinez is slated to be sentenced June 30.