MARCH 7, 2022 MINUTES

ALBERT LEA AREA SCHOOLS

Albert Lea, Minnesota

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Summary of School Board Minutes

The School Board of Independent School District 241 met in regular session on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Brookside Education Center, 211 West Richway Drive, Albert Lea, MN. School Board members present: Neal Skaar, Kim Nelson, Dave Klatt, Dennis Dieser, Bruce Olson, Angie Hoffman, and Jill Marin.

1. Motion to approve agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

2. Mary Jo Dorman provided a district science curriculum update.

Adjourned at 5:38 p.m.

Dave Klatt, Clerk

The above is an unofficial summary of meeting proceedings. Complete approved minutes are available at www.alschools.org and available in the Superintendent’s Office, 211 West Richway Drive.