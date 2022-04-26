Mary L. McQuillan

Age 94, of St. Paul, MN, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2022, surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by parents, Edward and Loretta (Dempsey); brothers, John and Edward Sweeney; husband of 60 years, Patrick Dean Sr.; granddaughter, Dena McQuillan; great-granddaughter, Mila Harper; and many in-laws. Mary will be greatly missed by her 11 children, Timothy (Janice); Patrick Jr. (Billie Ann); Mark (Dawn); Michael; Therese; Duane; Francis (Teresa); Charles (Jacqueline); Kathleen (Bradley) Niebuhr; Steven (Joyce); and Jeffrey (Lucy); 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral to be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1079 Summit Ave, St Paul, MN, with visitation at 10:00 AM, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Inurnment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on May 2, 2022. Donations to the Dementia Society of America (dementiasociety.org).