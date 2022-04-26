Mary L. McQuillan

Published 11:45 am Tuesday, April 26, 2022

By Submitted

Age 94, of St. Paul, MN, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2022, surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by parents, Edward and Loretta (Dempsey); brothers, John and Edward Sweeney; husband of 60 years, Patrick Dean Sr.; granddaughter, Dena McQuillan; great-granddaughter, Mila Harper; and many in-laws. Mary will be greatly missed by her 11 children, Timothy (Janice); Patrick Jr. (Billie Ann); Mark (Dawn); Michael; Therese; Duane; Francis (Teresa); Charles (Jacqueline); Kathleen (Bradley) Niebuhr; Steven (Joyce); and Jeffrey (Lucy); 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral to be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1079 Summit Ave, St Paul, MN, with visitation at 10:00 AM, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Inurnment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on May 2, 2022.  Donations to the Dementia Society of America (dementiasociety.org).

Mary L. McQuillan

More NO PAYWALL

Patricia (Pat) Jeanne Kelly Hayek

Harold Ohm

Charles Balstad

John “Jack” Briggs

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials