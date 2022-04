PUBLIC NOTICE

The Joint Judicial Ditch #2 Board will hold an informational meeting to discuss repairs needed in Sections 19 & 20 of Summit Township on April 28, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Steele County Boardroom located at 630 Florence Ave., Owatonna, MN.

Laura Ihrke Pat Martinson

Steele County Auditor Freeborn County Auditor