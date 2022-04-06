New COVID-19 death reported in Steele County

A Steele County resident between 60 and 64 died of COVID-19 complications, according to the update from health officials on Tuesday.

There were 10 confirmed cases in Steele County, and another two were listed as probable. The death is the 61st in the county since the state began keeping track of cases and fatalities, and there have been 10,330 cases in Steele County.

Waseca County recorded 10 new cases, but another case was listed as probable. Waseca County has experienced 5,492 total cases of the coronavirus, and 39 area residents have died from COVID complications.

Faribault County also reported 10 new cases. Within the county there have been 3,770 cases, 50 of them proving fatal.

Mower County confirmed eight new cases of the coronavirus. The new cases raise the county’s total number to 11,834. Seventy-two Mower County residents have died since the pandemic began.

Freeborn County confirmed six new cases of COVID-19, and another case was listed as probable. Freeborn County has had 9,071 cases of COVID-19, and 74 area residents have died from the coronavirus.

Among the new cases, one was found in a child 10 to 14, another in a person in their 40s, two cases were discovered in residents in their 50s, a case was found in a resident in their 60s and two cases were found in people in their 70s.