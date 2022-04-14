New Lake Mills superintendent named

Christopher Rogne has been named new superintendent of the Lake Mills Community School District and will replace the departing Chad Kohagen, who in February was named the next superintendent at Jesup Community Schools.

Rogne holds a master’s degree from Drake University and a bachelor’s from Wartburg College.

Rogne is the principal of Crestwood Secondary School in the Howard-Winneshiek Community School District in Cresco, Iowa, where he has worked in the operations of two school buildings that serve more than 600 students, a press release stated. He established a secondary parent advisory committee to allow families to share their input and feedback on school leaders.

Prior to that, he served as a pre-kindergarten to eighth grade principal and activities director in West Fork Schools.

He will begin his new role at Lake Mills Community School District on July 1. The release stated “he and his family are excited to be part of the Lake Mills community and serve the district.”

The Lake Mills school board worked with Grundmeyer Leader Services in conducting the search for a superintendent. The process involved a community-wide survey and asking district residents to give input on qualities and characteristics they wanted in the district’s next leader. Final interviews between the board and three finalists were Tuesday.