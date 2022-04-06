PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

OF DRINKING WATER

INFRASTRUCTURE

IMPROVEMENTS

The City of Glenville is requesting public comments on the potential historic, archeological, and environmental impact associated with construction of a water treatment plant and wells at the park northeast of the intersection of 2nd Avenue SW and 2nd Street SW. The existing concrete and basketball hoops will be removed to make way for the new water treatment plant. The other existing park equipment, water tower, and structures in the park are not proposed to be impacted by this project. The city plans to install a replacement basketball court as a separate project at a later date.

The city intends to finance the project with a Drinking Water Revolving Fund loan. The loan will be jointly administered by the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority.

Comments should be submitted to the City’s Engineering consultant via email at Teresa.Burgess@bolton-menk.com. Comments must be received by 8:00 AM on May 9, 2022.

Albert Lea Tribune:

Apr. 6, 2022

NOTICE