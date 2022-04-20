Online events offered for Mental Health Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) along with dozens of other organizations are involved in community education about mental illnesses, including creating awareness that effective treatments are available and that people can and do recover.

NAMI will offer free online events all month including classes, panels and author talks covering topics such as Bipolar Disorder, Autism Spectrum Disorders, Suicide Prevention, Mental Health During COVID, In Our Own Voice Speakers on Recovery, Black Men and Mental Health, Mindfulness and Stress Management, Second Generation Immigrants and Mental Health, Creating Caring Communities and much more. CEUs for social workers are offered for some events.

Also available are NAMI’s free online and in-person peer support groups for adults and young adults living with a mental illness, their families, spouses/partners, parents of children and teens, and African-American and GLBTQ focused groups as well.

You are not alone. To join NAMI Minnesota for any of these free events, classes or support groups, please go to namimn.org, or call 651-645-2948.