Open house slated for Monday for Highway 65/Main Street project

The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to an open house on Monday for the Highway 65/Main Street Albert Lea project to learn about construction plans, ask questions and be sure you’re connected with information about the road work that will begin later this month.

The open house will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday at the office of the project contractor, Ulland Brothers, 2501 E. Main St. in Albert Lea. There is no formal presentation. People can stop by at their convenience during the open house time.

The planned improvements include

Reconstruct Highway 65 from Newton Avenue to the Shell Rock River Bridge

Reduce flood events

Repave Highway 65 from Shell Rock River Bridge to Sorenson Road

Reduce serious right-angle crashes with intersection modifications from Garfield Avenue to Prospect Avenue

Make ADA and safety improvements including construction of new sidewalks and median refuges

Install new traffic signal at Garfield Avenue

Install new lighting

Construction is scheduled to begin April 25 and be completed by late October.

Those interested in following the progress of this project and receiving construction notices are encouraged to sign up for project email updates. MnDOT will send out weekly project updates that include overall information, detour routes and other information to help motorists, businesses and residents

Accessibility

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print) for this email or event, please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.