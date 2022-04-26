Patricia (Pat) Jeanne Kelly Hayek was born on August 13, 1927, in Albert Lea, MN and passed away peacefully on March 5, 2022, in Minneapolis, MN.

Pat was a woman with a generous heart who was rarely idle. She worked hard to provide a wonderful home for her husband of 58 years, John, and her children Greg and Jane. Her generosity went beyond her immediate family to extended family and friends. She shared her love and talents through cooking, baking, candy making, decorating, hospitality, volunteering extensively, providing care, supporting family and friends as they aged, and much more. Pat worked with John at Trades Publishing Company and Trades Office Products after their children left home.

Some of her volunteer activities included Salem Lutheran Church, Girl Scout Leader, YWCA Girls Group Leader, MN Red Cross, Naeve Hospital Auxiliary and Gift Shop, League of Women Voters, St. John’s Lutheran Home and Woman’s World Day of Prayer.

Pat’s joy in life was being active and involved in the lives of those she loved. She truly enjoyed people. She had many groups of friends, including her St. Theodore School friends, multiple bridge clubs, the Dinner Bunch, Sorority group, the walking group and more. When Pat did sit down, she was knitting, reading, combing through recipes, or playing solitaire.

Those who preceded her in death were her husband John, her parents, Len and Gert Kelly, and her sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Lee Meredith.

Pat is survived by son, Greg (Rita) and daughter, Jane; grandchildren Anna, Seth (Beth), Karin, and Erich; great-grandchildren, Amaya, Nora, Lois, Caleb, Linnea, and Annika; loving and faithful sister, Lucinda “Cindy” (Bob) and nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is planned for May 14, 2022, at 11:00am and will be held at Salem Lutheran Church, Albert Lea, MN. In lieu of flowers, please give memorials to Salem Lutheran Church, 115 N. Washington Ave., Albert Lea, MN 56007.