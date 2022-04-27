PRIMARY ELECTION FILING

Published 11:16 am Wednesday, April 27, 2022

By Submitted

NOTICE FOR FILING AFFIDAVITS OF CANDIDACY
FOR MUNICIPAL ELECTION

Notice is hereby given that affidavits of candidacy will be accepted by Albert Lea City Clerk Daphney Maras, located at City Hall, 221 E. Clark Street, beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 and ending at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 for the following municipal offices:

Four-Year Term
Beginning January 1, 2023
Expiring January 4, 2027

Mayor

Second Ward Councilor

Fourth Ward Councilor

Sixth Ward Councilor

To Complete the Two-Year Term
Beginning January 1, 2023
Expiring January 6, 2025

First Ward Councilor

Primary Election is August 9, 2022. General Election is November 8, 2022

CITY OF ALBERT LEA

Daphney Maras, City Clerk

