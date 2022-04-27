PRIMARY ELECTION FILING
Published 11:16 am Wednesday, April 27, 2022
NOTICE FOR FILING AFFIDAVITS OF CANDIDACY
FOR MUNICIPAL ELECTION
Notice is hereby given that affidavits of candidacy will be accepted by Albert Lea City Clerk Daphney Maras, located at City Hall, 221 E. Clark Street, beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 and ending at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 for the following municipal offices:
Four-Year Term
Beginning January 1, 2023
Expiring January 4, 2027
Mayor
Second Ward Councilor
Fourth Ward Councilor
Sixth Ward Councilor
To Complete the Two-Year Term
Beginning January 1, 2023
Expiring January 6, 2025
First Ward Councilor
Primary Election is August 9, 2022. General Election is November 8, 2022
CITY OF ALBERT LEA
Daphney Maras, City Clerk