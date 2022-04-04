PUBLIC NOTICE

COUNTY OF FREEBORN, STATE OF MINNESOTA: Notice of public hearing and intent to consider plans for redistricting of county commissioner districts in accordance with Minnesota Statutes Section 375.025, Subd 1.

NOTICE, is given that the Freeborn County Board of County Commissioners will meet in the Freeborn County Courthouse Board Room, 411 Broadway Avenue South, in the City of Albert Lea, on April 19, 2022, at 8:45 am for the purpose of redistricting Freeborn County Commissioner Districts. Any citizen intending to submit a plan for consideration in the redistricting of Freeborn County Commissioner Districts must do so no later than Monday, April 11, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.

NOTICE, is also given that the Freeborn County Board of County Commissioners will meet in the Freeborn County Government Center, 411 Broadway Avenue, in the City of Albert Lea on April 19, 2022, for the purpose of redistricting Freeborn County Commissioner Districts.

Albert Lea Tribune:

Apr. 2 and 9, 2022

PUBLIC HEARING