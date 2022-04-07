Robert Kaput

Robert Michael Kaput, 70 years old of London, MN passed away on March 2 in Austin, MN.

Robert (Bob) was born in Austin MN on August 20th, 1951. He attended Lyle Public School. He married Jodi Lynn Leidall on February 15th in Austin, MN at Crane Chapel. He worked in the Agriculture Industry for Center Valley Co-Op for over 40 years. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Army and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Vietnam Campaign Medal.

Robert (Bob) is preceded in death by parents, Sisters Linda Kaput Ellis and Sharon Kaput.

Bob is survived by loving wife Jodi Lynn Kaput, Son Jacob (Gabi) Kaput, Daughter Jenny Kaput. Sisters Kris Kaput Bartness (Kenny), Nancy Kaput Knipp. Grandchildren Marcus Tapia, Rayna Rose Krebsbach, Adrian Bacilio, Tailyn Joy Kaput, June Caprice Knoy, Dallas Michael Knoy and Nicolo Scott Juhasz, Jr., and nephew Eric Lorenzen.

A celebration of life will be announced later this summer.