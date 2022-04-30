Robin Gudal: Find and hold on to your life squad

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

“God commanded his people to perform acts of kindness — a tangible way to give and receive his love.” — “Here, Now” author Kate Merrick

I am a blessed woman as I have a squad of friends. Recently, I was visiting with a woman I know, and she confessed, “I don’t really have many friends and I think I need some.” She had become so busy raising her children after being widowed young, her career as a full-time and then part-time nurse, loving on young people from abroad, strong involvement in her grands’ lives, this committee and that — the list goes on (for many of us). She had in her mind neglected fostering friendship, and now as a retired woman she craved time over a cup of tea (or coffee).

“Oil and perfume make the heart glad; so, does the sweetness of a friend’s counsel that comes from the heart.” — Proverbs 27:9, Amplified Bible

“Therefore encourage one another and build each other up.” — 1 Thessalonians 5:11a, NIV

“A friend loves at all times.” — Proverbs 17:17a, NIV

“Lord Jesus, thank you for giving me such a community of friends to do life with. I praise you for the people you have blessed me with, the ones who have come alongside me to love, encourage, support and uplift me through all the twists and turns of life. I pray that you would be present in my friendships, that you would be drawing us together in deeper community with one another toward greater unity with you.” — “A Prayer for Friendship,” biblestudytools.com

I look forward to my ‘Chia tea please’ times with my friends, and I treasure each moment. I have a group of gals — some much younger than myself, some my age and the golden girls who have lived longer than I. I soak up their wisdom like a sponge.

“Squad. Sometimes in life you meet the wrong people, but once in a while the right people come into your life and never leave. They are the people that celebrate you on your brightest days, but also comfort you on your darkest nights. They are the light bringers and the dream boosters. They elevate you, challenge you and believe in you. They remind you that every night has a day, and every scar can be healed. You may not see each other as often as you’d like, but when you catch up, it lights the whole sky. These people are more than just your friends — they are your squad. Hold on to them, protect them and love them — you’re better together.” — Bryan Anthonys Jewelry

Make that call today to meet a friend for tea. You won’t regret it. To my tea squad, I love you!

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.