Robin Gudal: Just ask for the gift to receive it 

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

There were only 15 minutes left when I turned on this year’s Oscars — I missed all the drama! However, for us who watch the news, we’ve seen it replayed time and time again.

I’ve admired Denzel Washington and have appreciated his commitment through the years to his Christian faith. He seems to have wisdom as he even has the look of discernment and the disposition of kindness. Here are words he spoke when weighing in on it; “Well, there’s a saying when the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong,” “The devil came after him,” and his most powerful statement, “But by the grace of God there go I!”

Violence is never OK. Is this situation a wakeup call? Can such a situation be used to surrender and lean into Jesus? The devil and his actions come after us — all of us in one way or another. No, you and I are not on a national format or have millions watching and rewatching our worst moment — but we are all human. We can get off track.

Sometimes on this journey, I get lost in my mistakes, and my story isn’t over, and failure won’t define me ‘cause that’s what my Father does. Check your shame at the door, You (Christ) never wanted perfect, You just wanted my heart, And the story isn’t over. A failure’s never final when the Father is in the room. Lay your burdens down, Prodigals come home, Love is on the move, Love is breaking through — “The Father’s House” lyrics (in part) by Cory Asbury

You are not hopeless, though you have been broken. I (Christ) will send out an army to find you in the middle of the darkest night. It’s true, I will rescue you! I’ll be your shelter; I’ll be your armor. I hear you whisper; you have nothing left. I will never stop marching to reach you, it’s true, I will rescue you. “Rescue” lyrics (in part) by Lauren Daigel

He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge; His faithfulness will be your shield and rampart. Psalm 91:4, NIV

In the movie “Redeeming Love” (based off the book by Francine Rivers), inspired by Hosea and Gomer’s story in Hosea, these powerful words were shared; “Give me the strength to hold tight” (in reference to waiting for God’s voice to impart wisdom), and “It’s your pain that brought us to this moment,” (in reference to forgiveness we can receive from Christ).

What a gift: forgiveness. But, by the grace of God, there go I. All we need to do to receive this powerful gift is ask. Thank you, Jesus, for your forgiveness.

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.