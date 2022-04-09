Robin Gudal: Speak the name of Jesus in all things

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

“The virgin will conceive and give birth to a son, and they will call him Immanuel” (which means “God with us”). Matthew 1:23, NIV

“Take the name of Jesus with you, child of sorrow and of woe. It will joy and comfort give you,

Take it then where’er you go. Precious name, O how sweet! Hope of earth and joy of Heaven; take the name of Jesus ever, as protection ev’rywhere. If temptations ‘round you gather, Breathe that holy name in prayer.” — Lyrics by Lydia Baxter, 1870

From the “Jesus Film Project” here are some names of Jesus. Please take time and look up references, it brings it all to life! Almighty, Revelation 1:8. Alpha and Omega, Revelation 22:12–13. Amen, Revelation 3:14. Author of Life, Acts 3:15. Bread of Life, John 6:35. Christ, Colossians 3:15. Deliverer, Romans 11:26. Immanuel, Matthew 1:23. Faithful and True Witness, Revelation 3:14. God, John 20:27–28! Good Shepherd, John 10:11. Heir of All Things, Hebrews 1:1–2. Holy and Righteous One, Acts 3:14. Holy One of Israel, Isaiah 41:14. I Am, John 8:58–59. King of the Jews, Matthew 2:1, 2. Lamb of God, John 1:29. Light of the World, John 8:12. Lord of All, Acts 10:36. Man of Sorrow, Isaiah 53:3. Master, John 15:20. Mediator, 1 Timothy 2:5,6. Messiah, John 4:25–26. Our Passover Lamb, 1 Corinthians 5:7. Resurrection and Life, John 11:25, 26. Righteous One, Acts 7:52. Ruler of God’s Creation, Revelation 3:14. Savior, Luke 2:11. Son of Man, Luke 19:9–10. Son of the Most High, Luke 1:32, 33.

“I speak Jesus” (lyrics by Charity Gayle): “I just wanna speak the name of Jesus, over every heart and every mind, ‘Cause I know there is peace within Your presence. I speak Jesus. ‘Til every dark addiction starts to break, declaring there is hope and there is freedom. I speak Jesus. ‘Cause Your name is power, Your name is healing, Your name is life! Break every stronghold, shine through the shadows, burn like a fire.

Over fear and all anxiety, to every soul held captive by depression. I speak Jesus. Shout Jesus from the mountains, Jesus in the streets. Jesus in the darkness over every enemy, Jesus for my family, I speak the holy name. I just wanna speak the name of Jesus, over every heart and every mind, ‘Cause I know there is peace within Your presence. I speak Jesus.”

Call upon his holy name.

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.