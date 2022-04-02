Robin Gudal: Transform yourself in season of lent

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

Lent is more than Filet-O-Fish (McDonald’s) and two for $$ fish specials at your favorite restaurant. It is a holy time, lest we forget. I was at Kohl’s on Ash Wednesday. A woman was at the return counter ahead of me, and when she turned, I felt a pause in my life. I wanted and wished I had spoken out, but I literally felt like right there I was standing on holy ground. What was it you ask — she had a large cross marked with ash on her forehead. I thought wow, you really are proclaiming Jesus, everywhere you go! I felt challenged and encouraged all at the same time.

“This little light of mine, I’m going to let it shine, Let it shine, all the time, let it shine! All around the neighborhood, I’m going to let it shine.” — “ This Little Light of Mine” by Harry Dixon Loes (1920s)

I recently saw a Lenten challenge (Pope Francis) that I think is perfect for the times we are living in.

• Fast form hurting words and say kind words.

• Fast from sadness and be filled with gratitude.

• Fast from anger and be filled with patience.

• Fast from pessimism and be filled with hope.

• Fast from worries and have trust in God.

• Fast from complaints, contemplate simplicity.

• Fast from pressures and be prayerful.

• Fast from bitterness; fill your hearts with joy.

• Fast from selfishness and be compassionate.

• Fast from grudges and be reconciled.

• Fast from words; be silent and listen.

My go-to fasting book filled with discernment and wisdom is, “Fasting for Spiritual Breakthrough” by Elmer L. Towns, a must-read (in my humble opinion) for those interested in the topic. Recently, I started the newly released book, “40 days of Decrease” by Alicia Britt Chole. She challenges us to study Jesus’ uncommon and uncomfortable call to abandon the world’s illusions, embrace his kingdom’s realities and journey cross-ward and beyond. “Spiritual disciplines do not transform, they only become relational opportunities to open the heart to the Spirit who transforms.” — John H. Coe

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make straight your paths.” (Proverbs 3:5-6 ESV)

Blessed Lent season.

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.