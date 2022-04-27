Rotary makes donation to playground

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, April 26, 2022

By Submitted

Albert Lea Rotary Club donates a check for $1,100 to the Ecumenical Food Pantry. Lilah Aas presents the check to Darlene Rupp, who currently chairs the program. Provided

