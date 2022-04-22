Rylee Ann Dittbrenner, aged 15 months, known to all who loved her as “wiggles” or “cheeks”, gained her angel wings unexpectedly at home on April 16, 2022.

Miss Rylee was born at Northfield Hospital & Clinics on December 29, 2020. Our little Covid baby.

Our sweet cheeks will be remembered for her epic finger-pointing and her silly floor scooting in lieu of crawling.

She is survived by her mother, Alison; father, Todd; older brother, Graham; grandmothers, Lynne Elsenpeter and Diane Dittbrenner; and aunts, Brooke (Eric) and Devan (Darren).

Preceded in death by grandfathers, Greg Elsenpeter and David Dittbrenner.

Time for visitation will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea. A memorial service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor John Mitchem officiating.

In lieu of flowers, if you would like to donate to Rylee Ann Dittbrenner‘s funeral fund, you can do so via GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/33958e4d.