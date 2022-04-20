Sarah Stultz: It’s Minnesota — anything is always possible 

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

Every time I feel like complaining about the colder-than-normal temperatures we’ve been getting lately, I can’t help but think of the year 2013 when Albert Lea and the surrounding area shattered records for amount of snow to fall on any given day in May. While Albert Lea received a foot of snow from the evening of May 1 through the morning of May 2, Ellendale had received even more with 15 inches, and the heavy snow led to downed power, cable and phone lines and trees, leaving thousands without power.

Power lines and tree branches were down all over Albert Lea, and some power poles fell, too.

It was a mess.

I looked up the articles we printed in the Tribune as a refresher and found a quote by a meteorologist with the Chanhassen bureau of the National Weather Service who at that time stated up to that point, Albert Lea had never received an inch of snow in May — let alone a foot of the white stuff.

Up to that date, National Weather Service records indicated the most snowfall to fall in Minnesota across the state was 12 inches. In 1890, 12 inches fell in St. Cloud; in 1938, 12 inches fell in Windom; and in 1954, 12 inches fell in Leonard.

I don’t remember much about that storm other than that the snow melted quickly and it was near 90 degrees only a few days later. Though it was short-lived, it sure had an impact.

Wow, I don’t want to go through that again. I’ll gladly take that light dusting of snow we received on Easter Sunday over that any day.

In Minnesota, we all know anything is possible, so I’m learning to keep my mouth shut so I don’t jinx it.

Just grin and bear it — we only have about 10 days left of the month and about 12 days until we pass the day of those May snowstorm records.

It’s so close, I can almost taste it!

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Tribune. Her column appears every Wednesday.