Sarah Stultz: Where, oh where is the sunshine?

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

As I type this, I can hear the rain steadily coming down outside, and I am reminded of the classic saying, “April showers bring May flowers.”

April is my birthday month and it’s usually the month where we start to see some nicer weather, but so far April isn’t keeping up with my hopes. It has been cloudy and a little chilly most of the time, and I am ready for some sunshine and a little bit of warmth.

I feel like we even had better weather at times last month, and of course my trip back East didn’t help with the temperatures in the 60s and 70s when were there.

I have to remind myself that we need the rain after not receiving much snow this winter, but I sure do wish some nicer weather would get here soon.

I’m eager to see the green come back to our yard and the trees fill with leaves. I’m eager to take my son to the park, to do more grilling and to simply sit out on the back deck.

Then before we know it, gardening season will be here, which is one of my favorite times of year.

I’m daydreaming about what I will plant and, of course, the finished product, too. I’m also hoping my husband and I can make these new tomato cages this year that seem to have been successful for one of my gardening neighbors.

To everything there is a season and a purpose — I just have to be a little more patient, I guess.

In all reality, April can be hit-and-miss in Minnesota, and we have been somewhat spoiled the last couple years.

Inclusive playground events

Speaking of going to the park, there are some fundraising events coming up this month for the inclusive playground:

• On April 16 and 17, Ignite Nutrition will host a fundraiser at 701 Marshall St.

• On April 21, Papa Murphy’s will donate 20% of all in-store sales between noon and 7 p.m. to the playground. The business is at 142 Bridge Ave.

• On April 30, the Albert Lea Noon Kiwanis Club will have a family-friendly show with comedian John DeBoer at the Eagles Club, 205 W. William St. Tickets, for $35, can be purchased at Home Federal or the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau. There will be a cash bar, appetizers and door prizes.

Thanks to all who have shown their support for the playground thus far. Little by little we’re getting closer to our goal.

