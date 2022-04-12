Scot Lee Christenson, age 55, of Bricelyn, passed away on April 6, 2022.

Scot was born on October 1, 1966, to Harold and Mary in Albert Lea, MN. He graduated from Albert Lea high school in 1985 and went to Vo-Tech following graduation. Scot worked at R&S Racing in Albert Lea and Wayne’s Repair in Freeborn.

He loved muscle cars, his Ford pickup, rock music, trains, cats, fishing, gardening, he was known as the “tattooed gardener” and enjoyed spending time with his kids. His kids and family meant the world to him. Scot was an advocate for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

He is survived by his wife, Melinda “Mindy”; children, Raine (Kyler Sipple) Dana, Saxon Christenson, and Kyden Christenson; siblings, Cary (Kevin) Levorson and Rory (Paw She); mom, Mary (Darwin Dolph) Harriman.

Scot is preceded in death by his son, Baden Scot; dad, Harold Christenson; stepdad, Bill Harriman; infant sister, Rhonda Lynn; and aunt, Joyce Jepson.

Visitation 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN. Funeral Service 2:00 pm, Wednesday, 13, 2022 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at Freeborn Cemetery.

Family requests causal wear black/rock/concert/car shirts in honor of Scot.