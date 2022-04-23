SEMAC awards arts grants in the region

The board of directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) on Tuesday awarded 37 arts programming grants for a total of $244,820 in funding to applicants throughout southeastern Minnesota. This included 23 legacy grants for $184,850, four programming grants for $18,425, eight small towns/rural areas grants for $39,860, one school residency grant for $1,185, one general operating support grant for $5,000, and one opportunity grant for $500.

SEMAC is the State Arts Board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota state Legislature. The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha and Winona.

For information about the grant application process, eligibility or grant writing assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Dr. NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found on www.semac.org.

Grants for arts programming were awarded to the following arts organizations, schools and other nonprofit organizations.

Freeborn County

Friends of the Bohemian Brick Hall received a $5,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Play “The Accidental Hero” at Bohemian Brick Hall.

Mower County

Austin Symphony Orchestra received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Concert Season 2022-23.

Riverland Community College received a $5,000 Legacy grant for Our Austin, Our America Embracing Diversity.