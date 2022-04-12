Severe weather possible Tuesday night

Southern Minnesota and northern Iowa are under a risk for severe weather Tuesday evening, with the possibility for large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

The National Weather Service states thunderstorms are likely after 6 p.m. Tuesday, with severe thunderstorm chances increasing the further south you get in Minnesota.

Hail could be golf ball size or larger, primarily in the window from 6 to 9 p.m.

Damaging wind gusts around 6 p.m. could take place later in the evening between 8 p.m. and midnight.

The chance for tornadoes is low — but uncertain — according to the weather agency. It stated the outcome will depend on how the system tracks and how warm and humid conditions become. The best chances are in Iowa.