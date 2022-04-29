Slight increase in COVID-19 cases continues in area

No deaths were reported in the area Tuesday morning to Thursday morning, though the number of cases continue their slight rise.

Steele County health officials reported the highest number of new infections of the virus with 37 confirmed, and another four listed as probable. The county has experienced 10,508 total infections, 62 of them proving fatal.

Mower County recorded 32 confirmed cases, and another two cases were listed as probable. That raises the county’s total number of cases to 11,956, and 73 area residents have died since the pandemic began.

Freeborn County health officials reported 15 confirmed cases.

Freeborn County has experienced 9,148 total cases, and 74 area residents have died since the pandemic started. One person was sent to a hospital, and there are 31 active lab-confirmed cases in Freeborn County.

Among the new cases, two were discovered in children newborn to 4, one case was found in a child 5 to 9, another in a child 10 to 14, one in a person in their 20s, one in a resident in their 30s, three in people in their 50s, and two cases apiece were found in residents in their 60s, 70s and 80s.

Faribault County recorded three confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and another case was listed as probable. Faribault County has experienced 3,796 total cases, and 51 residents have died from COVID-19 complications.

Waseca County experienced one confirmed case, and another case was listed as probable. That raises the county’s total number of cases to 5,563. Thirty-nine Waseca County residents have also died.

In Minnesota, 4,990 cases were reported, bringing the state’s total number of infections up to 1,452,547. Fourteen deaths were recorded, and there have been 12,508 fatalities since the pandemic began.