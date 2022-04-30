Spring load restrictions to end in all frost zones

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will end spring load restrictions in various frost zones on the following dates:

Restrictions in the southeast and metro frost zones end at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

Restrictions in the south frost zone end at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Restrictions in the central frost zone end at 12:01 a.m. May 13.

Restrictions in the north-central and north frost zones end at 12:01 a.m. May 16.

People should check with local agencies prior to increasing any weights on their routes. The sign erected on the roadway governs the load limit in effect.

Overweight permits for more than 80,000-pound gross vehicle weight will continue and new permits will be issued if all axle and group weights are legal (axle weight limits).

Full-summer overweight permits can be issued, during the spring load restriction period, for travel on the interstate system only.

Middle-range overweight permits become available within each frost zone when spring load restrictions are lifted. Full-summer overweight permits become available two to three weeks after spring load restrictions are lifted.

Ending dates for spring load restrictions are variable and based on how weather is affecting roadway strength.