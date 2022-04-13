St. Casimir’s hosts family carnival 

St. Casimir’s School in Wells was the site of the St. Casimir’s School Carnival on March 24. The carnival was created as a free, family-friendly event to which the public was invited to attend and enjoy an evening of festivities, games, snacks and prizes with their neighbors and friends.

As the jam-packed parking lot attested, the members of the community were more than ready to enjoy this opportunity. Adding to the evening, the scavenger hunt throughout the school, the bounce castle and the carnival selfie booth all proved to be big hits.

Now that the carnival has been fully-celebrated, the school thanks all those who participated to make this such a fun family event, including the Knights of Columbus men and other school supporters for staffing the booths. They also thanked those who donated items for the prize/snack program and to those who donated hours helping to create the perfect carnival environment.

Founded in 1915, St. Casimir’s School provides a Christ-centered, Catholic, elementary education for students in preschool through sixth grade with enrollment offered to students for children of various Christian faiths. When combined with SCS Kid Zone (a before and after school child care program), SCS offers working parents a full day combination of supervision with education — all without parents ever having to transfer their child from one location to another. SCS also offers a full-day, five days/week summer Kid Zone program, which is open to the public. If you would like information on how to enroll your child, contact the school office at 507-553-5822.