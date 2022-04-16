Standout Student: Alizay Kratz

Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 15, 2022

Age: 12

Parents: Irene Valenzuela, Zachariah Kratz

Where are you from? Owatonna

Which elementary school did you attend? Halverson

Favorite teacher of all time and why? I loved Melinda Talamantes. She felt like family to me. We had a lot of great memories.

Favorite book/author: I don’t have a favorite book, but I like scary books.

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: I love to draw. I want to be an artist when I grow up and love volleyball and much more.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Southwest rocks. It is a really good school and try your best, work hard, be yourself, never let anybody bring you down. You are amazing and always show respect.

What teachers say:   

Alizay is a creative, caring and thoughtful student. She frequently reaches out to help others.  She shows perseverance during adversity  in the classroom and athletics.  

