Standout Student: Alizay Kratz
Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 15, 2022
Age: 12
Parents: Irene Valenzuela, Zachariah Kratz
Where are you from? Owatonna
Which elementary school did you attend? Halverson
Favorite teacher of all time and why? I loved Melinda Talamantes. She felt like family to me. We had a lot of great memories.
Favorite book/author: I don’t have a favorite book, but I like scary books.
Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: I love to draw. I want to be an artist when I grow up and love volleyball and much more.
What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Southwest rocks. It is a really good school and try your best, work hard, be yourself, never let anybody bring you down. You are amazing and always show respect.
What teachers say:
Alizay is a creative, caring and thoughtful student. She frequently reaches out to help others. She shows perseverance during adversity in the classroom and athletics.