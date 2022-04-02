Standout Student: Khan Dup

Age: 13

Parents:Mary Puok

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Lakeview Elementary

Favorite teacher of all time and why? I don’t have a favorite teacher because all of them have been kind, amazing and fun

Favorite book/author: “The Girl Who Drank the Moon”

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Last year I was a Standout Student.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Be kind and respectful, through hard times try to be positive, don’t give up!

What teachers say:

“Khan is respectful, kind and hard-working. He strives to be his best and improve every day.”

“Khan is an exceptional student who is polite, hardworking, humble and always present in class. Khan brings a calm energy to the classroom environment, but is still highly motivated and energetic, always participating in the lesson activities. Khan Dup is well deserving of this award.”

“Khan enters the classroom with a positive attitude on a daily basis. He is enthusiastic about classroom activities and he strives to reach his full potential. Khan is a student you can always count on to set an example of excellence with his behavior and cooperation. He is well-liked by his classmates and is a valued member of his classroom and grade as a whole. Khan is a student you can always count on to lead by example, and naturally other students will follow his lead.”

“Khan is a dedicated, creative and caring student. His friendly demeanor and easy going personality makes him a great team member and leader.”