Standout Student: Levi Flugum

Age: 12

Parents: Cherish and Jeremy Flugum

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Halverson and Sibley

Favorite book/author: “Divergent”

Current activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Soccer, hockey, no volunteer work, A Honor Roll

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Keep on going no matter how hard it gets and stay positive.

What teachers say:

Levi is an unconventional thinker, with an innate ability to ensure that everyone in his group has a task to help with. Levi exhibits great leadership skills and approaches challenges from the angle of “Why not?” instead of “Why?” Students are eager to be part of Levi’s team in building robots so they can be a part of what comes next for the design ideas in class.

Levi is the ideal student who comes to class daily with a great attitude and eager to learn. He consistently does the right thing for the right reason!!!

Levi enters the classroom daily with a positive attitude. He leads by example and has a great sense of humor. Levi participates in daily discussion and activities and is often viewed as a leader by his peers both in and out of the classroom setting.