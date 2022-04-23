Standout Student: Vivian Nguyen

Age: 15

Parents: Harvey Nguyen (Dad) and Mom

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Hawthorne Elementary

Favorite teacher of all time and why: There are many teachers that are my favorite. I would say the teacher that stands out the most is Ms. Klinghagen. She is always there to help people when they need it, always supportive of others and finds many ways to teach students to help them learn. She always makes things (activities) enjoyable in her class.

Favorite book/author: “The Serpent’s Shadow” by Rick Riordan

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: In school, I currently take part in chess club and play girls tennis in the fall. Outside of school, I take part in karate.

What do you want to do after high school? I want to go to a four-year college and get into medical school.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Never give up. Things are going to be challenging, but you will reach your goal in the end.