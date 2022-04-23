Standout Student: Vivian Nguyen
Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 22, 2022
Age: 15
Parents: Harvey Nguyen (Dad) and Mom
Where are you from? Albert Lea
If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Hawthorne Elementary
Favorite teacher of all time and why: There are many teachers that are my favorite. I would say the teacher that stands out the most is Ms. Klinghagen. She is always there to help people when they need it, always supportive of others and finds many ways to teach students to help them learn. She always makes things (activities) enjoyable in her class.
Favorite book/author: “The Serpent’s Shadow” by Rick Riordan
Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: In school, I currently take part in chess club and play girls tennis in the fall. Outside of school, I take part in karate.
What do you want to do after high school? I want to go to a four-year college and get into medical school.
What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Never give up. Things are going to be challenging, but you will reach your goal in the end.