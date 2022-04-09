Standout Students: Hanah and Jacob Malakowsky

Name: Hanah Malakowsky

Age: 16

Parents: Dawn Gilbertson, John Malakowsky

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Lakeview Elementary

Favorite teacher of all time and why? My favorite teacher was my second-grade teacher Mrs. Haney. She showed me kindness and patience, and she taught me a lot that I will hold forever.

Favorite book/author: “Until We Meet Again” by Renee Collins

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments? I’m in band; I used to help with my church

What do you want to do after high school? I want to travel, but for college I want to go into a science field. I enjoy the study of genes, so most likely a geneticist.

What advice would you give to younger athletes in Albert Lea? Have fun, get out of the house and enjoy your high school teen years because they are done in a flash, but most importantly be safe when you’re out.

Name: Jakob Malakowsky

Age: 18

Parents: Brad and Quin Malakowsky

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Sibley Elementary

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Peggy Bennett because she’s kind, helpful and fun.

Favorite book/author:

The Bible because the book can give you lots of wisdom and give you instruction on what to do in life.

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: I do swimming and track. I do volunteer on the tech team at Hope Church and recently started volunteering at Youth for Christ-The Rock.

What do you want to do after high school?

I want to do ministry at The Rock.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Work hard toward your goal even when it may seem tough. “A moment of pain is worth a lifetime of glory.” — from a movie called “Unbroken”