Students learn principles with fun bridge project

Leaning on the principles of S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), mechanical engineer Kyle Chirpich assisted the first- and second-grade students in Ms. Tewes’ classroom at St. Casimir’s School in Wells in building their own bridges. Using the Solidworks software program, Chirpich demonstrated to the students how the computer can help build better designs. The program helps build shapes, as well as analyzes the design to tell where things are strong or weak. The students were able to see many of the things that he has created and learned that triangles are the strongest shapes to use in design.

With careful planning, each student demonstrated what they learned by designing their own popsicle stick bridge. The winning bridge was able to carry as much as 28 pounds before collapsing! They had so much fun learning about and creating these bridges that some even thought it would be fun to be an engineer when they grow up. The school thanks Chirpich for introducing the students to the principles of S.T.E.M.