Students selected to be published in anthology
Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 15, 2022
For the fourth year in a row student in Mark Nechanicky’s fourth-grade class have been selected to be published in the SCSC’s annual writing contest anthology. Addie Stenzel (“Hope”) and Vicki Nielsen (“The Fighting Sisters”) were both honored for their fiction stories written for the contest theme of “hope.” Both students have been invited to a celebration and reception at Minnesota State University on the evening of May 3.