Temporary ban on Minnesota poultry exhibitions extended

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health’s temporary statewide ban on poultry events is extended until June 1.

The state and federal response to highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Minnesota has been underway for more than a month since the virus was first confirmed on March 26. Animal health officials enacted the temporary ban last month for all poultry swaps, fairs, exhibitions and other events where live poultry and susceptible birds are brought together and then disperse.

“We appreciate the patience of flock owners as we extend this pause on poultry events to continue evaluating the risk HPAI poses to their birds while at home or on the road at a fair or other event,” said Board of Animal Health Assistant Director Linda Glaser. “We have a close eye on the upcoming county fair season and other community events, and we hope this extension suppresses the virus to allow those things to proceed safely as planned in June.”

Direct selling of poultry is still allowed through private sales, stores or via mail by National Poultry Improvement Plan authorized sellers. This temporary ban only applies to events where birds congregate and does not apply to poultry products. The H5N1 HPAI outbreak in Minnesota poses a high risk to poultry but low risk to the public. There is no food safety concern for consumers.

Follow the latest information on HPAI in Minnesota, as well as resources for poultry owners on the board’s website. Anyone who needs to report sick birds or has questions about the outbreak can call the Minnesota Avian Influenza Hotline at 1-833-454-0156. Flock owners should practice strict biosecurity around their birds and report any suspicious illness immediately.