The Price is Right fundraiser is headed to USC

The USC Education Foundation will present The Price is Right Fundraiser next Saturday at United South Central School. After a forced hiatus due to COVID-19, the event is back for the first time since 2019.

The fundraising event, sponsored by Global Innovations Bank, closely replicates the legendary “Price is Right” game show, where contestants are chosen at random to come down to the stage and win prizes, according to a press release.

“It’s a great night,” said Global Innovations Bank President Ryan Crabtree. “It’s fun to see people out and about. The school itself is buzzing because it’s well attended, and after not being able to gather for it in the last two years, people will be excited to attend.”

The Price is Right will be hosted by Brandee Meyer and Laura Foley.

“I am feeling very excited about hosting The Price is Right, especially with my best friend,” said Meyer, a high school science teacher at USC. “I have always enjoyed attending, feeling the excitement that occurs throughout the program.”

“The Education Foundation does so much for our school district and our students, so spending an evening having fun with our community members to raise money in support of the Education Foundation is bound to be a great time,” said Foley, director of community education at USC. “Plus, the fact I get to do it with Brandee makes it even better.”

Everyone’s favorite games will be featured.

There are also many opportunities for attendees to win prizes even if they are not picked to come to the stage. In addition to a raffle with generous prizes provided by local businesses, any game show prizes that are not won on stage are given away through the second-chance raffle drawing at the end of the show.

“We feel that the USC Education Foundation’s mission to help fund and grow the curriculum within the USC School District is important to us,” Crabtree said. “It’s a great cause, and it mirrors our own mission in helping our community in that way.”

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for registration, food, ice cream and prize raffles. Registration ends at 6 p.m., and the game show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Advance tickets are available at the USC High School Office for $10 and can be purchased at the door for $15.