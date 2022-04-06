Theft by fraud and other reports

Published 9:41 am Wednesday, April 6, 2022

By Staff Reports

Deputies received a report of a Facebook scam at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday in Oakland. The resident responded to a post that if she sent $30, she would receive $2,500. She never received the money.

2 juveniles cited

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St. 

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana at 1:03 p.m. Tuesday at 1601 W. Front St. 

3 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Samantha Elise Gunhammer, 32, on a local and Faribault County warrant at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday at 302 Court St.

Police served a warrant on Cody Shawn Ash, 29, at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday in the Freeborn County jail, 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Seth Andrew Haney, 37, on a Mower County warrant at 8:13 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Blake Avenue and Hendrickson Road.

