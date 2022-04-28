Trailer broken into and other reports

Published 8:49 am Thursday, April 28, 2022

By Staff Reports

Police received a report at 7:58 a.m. Wednesday of a work trailer that was broken into at 139 E. William St. 

Juvenile cited for possession of alcohol

Police cited a juvenile for possession of alcohol at 9:09 a.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane. 

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Charles David Tuttle, 52, on a local warrant at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday at 304 E. 11th St. 

Police arrested Becky Kay Kline, 60, on a warrant at 1:32 p.m. Wednesday at 221 E. Clark St. 

Grass fire reported

A small grass fire was reported at 1:08 p.m. Wednesday at 1120 W. Ninth St. 

