Trailer broken into and other reports

Police received a report at 7:58 a.m. Wednesday of a work trailer that was broken into at 139 E. William St.

Juvenile cited for possession of alcohol

Police cited a juvenile for possession of alcohol at 9:09 a.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Charles David Tuttle, 52, on a local warrant at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday at 304 E. 11th St.

Police arrested Becky Kay Kline, 60, on a warrant at 1:32 p.m. Wednesday at 221 E. Clark St.

Grass fire reported

A small grass fire was reported at 1:08 p.m. Wednesday at 1120 W. Ninth St.