Travis J. Hall

Travis James Hall, son to Darlene and Jeff Hall, passed away unexpectedly on April 7, 2022. Travis was born on September 11, 1988, in Albert Lea, MN. He was 33 years old.

Travis attended Albert Lea Schools and continued to take college courses in automotive repair. Travis was a man of many talents, whether he was working on cars, snowmobiles, or building other things. The light of Travis’s life was his daughter, Adilyn. Travis loved spending time with Adilyn, going for bike rides and snowmobile rides, building snow forts, roller blading, building Legos, watching movies, and listening to music.

Left to cherish Travis’s memory are his daughter, Adilyn (his world); parents, Jeff and Darlene Hall; sister and brother-in-law, Rachel Baldwin and James Rutherford; their children, Tyrell, Kaiden, and Jasmine; sister, Jessica Hall, and her children, Neissa and Annica; grandparents, Roger and Violet Baldwin; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Travis was greeted home by his nephew, Xavier; two nieces: Letticia and Natalie; grandparents, Patricia and Alvin Hall; and cousins, Madyson Hall and Josh Baldwin.

A private celebration of life has been held for immediate family.