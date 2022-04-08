USC drama department productions this weekend
Published 2:25 pm Friday, April 8, 2022
The United South Central drama department will present “The Spring Thing,” a variety show consisting of three components: a 10-minute musical called “Book Lovers,” a game show called “Task Lord,” and improvised comedy sketches.
“Book Lovers” is a romantic comedy featuring some of literature’s most famous lovers: Helen of Troy, Cyrano de Bergerac, Juliet Capulet, Hester Prynne and Sir Lancelot. The entire show is only 10 minutes long, but it’s full of songs, action and lots and lots of love.
“Task Lord” is a game show hosted by seniors Merideth Klingbeil and Nick Schindler. Contestants Bella Gallardo, Liz Stern, Hayden Chandler and Liam Schrader were filmed completing various challenges, and the results will be shown and judged by Klingbeil live before an audience. Each performance will feature a different set of challenges!
Students will also be doing various improvised comedy sketches in the style of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and “Comedy Sportz.” Students have been spending the last few months learning and rehearsing different improv games that rely on audience participation, so people should come prepared to offer suggestions and laugh at the results.
The show started Friday and is also slated for 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Sunday. All seats are $5 and tickets can be purchased at the door.
“Book Lovers” cast list
Charlotte: Merideth Klingbeil
Dewey: Nick Schindler
Helen: Liz Stern
Cyrano: Liam Schrader
Juliet: Aislynn Schlosser
Hester: Emma Johnson
Lancelot: Ezra Edwards
Sci Fi Nerd: Brody Stern
Mystery Buff: Erin Willard
Romance Novel Lover: Hayden Chandler
Improv Troupe
Emily Cassens
Hayden Chandler
Ezra Edwards
Bella Gallardo
Victoria Hinostroza
Emma Johnson
Brooklyn Miller
Nick Schindler
Liam Schrader
Liz Stern
Brody Stern
Nadia Wegner
“Task Lord”
The Task Lord: Merideth Klingbeil
The Assistant: Nick Schindler
The Twelfth Grade Minion: Bella Gallardo
The Eleventh Grade Minion: Liz Stern
The Tenth Grade Minion: Hayden Chandler
The Ninth Grade Minion: Liam Schrader
The Scorekeeper: Ari Larson
The Projector Master: Victoria Hinostroza
Camera Operators: Victoria Hinostroza and Clare Kruse
Production team
Artistic Director: Kirstyn Wegner
Set Construction: Chris Whiteside
Student Directors: Merideth Klingbeil, Emma Johnson, Liam Schrader
Student Technical Director: Nick Schindler
Set Designer: Kirstyn Wegner
Specialty Painter: Oliver Druckenmiller
Costume Designers: Denise Hassing, Kay Stern
Lighting Designers: Nick Schindler, Oliver Druckenmiller
Stage Manager: Ari Larson
Stage Crew: Erin Willard
Sound: Baylee Whiteside
Lights: Oliver Druckenmiller
Spotlights: Natalie Rodriguez, Hannah Warmka
Videography: Victoria Hinostroza, Clare Kruse
Video Editing and Production: Kirstyn Wegner