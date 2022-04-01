Valerie Seipp

Valerie K. Seipp, age 65, of Freeborn, MN died unexpectedly Wednesday March 30th, 2022 at her home. A public visitation will be held Saturday, April 9th, 2022 from 1:00-4:00 PM at Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells, MN (789 Business Park Drive Wells, MN). Burial will be at a later date. Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements. Please see www.nasinefh.com to leave online condolences.

Val was born November 18, 1956 in Wells, MN, the daughter of Roger and Marilyn (Reardon) Hedensten. She was a lifelong resident of Freeborn, MN and was baptized and confirmed at UCC Church of Freeborn. Val completed her education at Freeborn High School and graduated, the class of 1975. After high school Val worked for several local businesses including EF Johnson’s. In 1986 Val joined the Freeborn Fire Department and Ambulance as a firefighter and EMT. She worked with both up until the time of her death. Val was united in marriage to Steve Seipp September 19, 1998 in Freeborn. Val enjoyed baking, cross stitch, and attending sporting events for her grandchildren. She was employed for the last 15 years by Casey’s of Wells, MN.

Val is survived by her husband Steve Seipp of Freeborn, son Jason (Amy Schak) Hedensten of Faribault, daughters Stephanie (Josh) Claussen of Albert Lea, and Samantha Seipp of Freeborn; brothers Dale and Craig Hendesten of Freeborn; grandchildren: Rhoni, Josiah, Carsen, Cadence, Courtney, Allison and Logan; aunts Colleen Stenzel of Wells and Vernel Miller of Albert Lea, uncle Tom (Therese) Reardon of St. Louis Park, brothers-in-law Scott Seipp, and Danny Steele both of Alden along with many cousins and their families.

Val is preceded in death by her parents, in-laws: Verle and Marlene Seipp, sister-in-law Sue Steele and her aunts and uncles.