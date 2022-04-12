Valta M. Hestness

Valta “Val” M. Hestness, 94, of Albert Lea, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

Val was born on October 21, 1927, in Albert Lea to Edward and Hazel (Lau) Schott. She attended Albert Lea grade and High School. On June 19, 1950, she was united in marriage to Elwood “Woody” Hestness, a union that would welcome two children, Judy and Tom, and last for over 71 years.

Val was extremely active in the community. She belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary, Freeborn County Librarians, was a church historian, was a member of the Grapevine Twist Square Dance Club, and was a lifelong member of Salem Lutheran Church in Albert Lea.

Left to cherish Val’s memory is her husband, Woody; her children: Judy (Don) Wrolson and Thomas (Lynn) Hestness; grandchildren: Joel (Ginger) Hestness, Jodi (Brody) Page, Jennifer Tosel, and Becky (Joe) Detrick; great-grandchildren: Emma, Shelby, Billie Mae, and Camdin Page, and, coming soon, Lucy Mae Detrick; and sister Elaine Cox.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Edward and Hazel Schott; sisters, Blanche Adams and Lavonne Eckert; and granddaughter, Ginger Wrolson.

A visitation will take place from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Bonnerup Funeral Service, as well as one hour prior to services at the church. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Salem Lutheran Church with Rev. Daphne Hamborg officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made to Salem Lutheran Church.